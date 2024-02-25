Left Menu

"Everyone should watch Article 370 movie": Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday watched the film 'Article 370' with cabinet members at a cinema hall in Dehradun.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday watched the film 'Article 370' with cabinet members at a cinema hall in Dehradun. Chief Minister Dhami praised the movie and appealed the public to watch it. He said that film depicts the "political wrongdoings which were done in Jammu and Kashmir in the past".

"Removal of Article 370 was a very good move which was taken during PM Modi's regime. This film describes the situation which was there in Jammu and Kashmir. How security forces used to work in tough situations, thousands of people were killed however article 370 was not removed. It has shown the political wrongdoings which were done there. It is a good movie and everyone should watch it," CM Dhami told reporters. Actor Yami Gautam's action political thriller film 'Article 370' has been banned in the Gulf countries.

While 'Article 370' has been riding high on success at the domestic and overseas box office, garnering praise from both audiences and critics alike, the ban in the Gulf is another dampener on the Hindi film industry, as it deprives audiences in the region of the opportunity to experience an Indian cinematic offering, which has been widely lauded. The film primarily explores universal human experiences within the framework of a complex socio-political landscape. Themes of identity, struggle, and resilience resonate deeply throughout the narrative as it delves into the aspirations and challenges faced by individuals amidst turbulent times, fostering understanding and dialogue in the process. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

