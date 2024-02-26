Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

How Trump defeated Nikki Haley in her home state of South Carolina

Donald Trump's big primary victory on Saturday over Nikki Haley in her home state of South Carolina was the result of a ruthless and methodical campaign to eliminate her as a threat, according to aides and people close to both campaigns. Despite having already secured a string of primary victories, it was crucial for Trump to win South Carolina, a key early Republican primary state that often predicts the party's nominee. Unlike in 2016, Trump was facing a rival who had won two terms as governor of the state and is still locally popular.

Moon lander Odysseus tipped sideways on lunar surface but 'alive and well'

The moon lander dubbed Odysseus is "alive and well" but resting on its side a day after its white-knuckle touchdown as the first private spacecraft ever to reach the lunar surface, and the first from the U.S. since 1972, the company behind the vehicle said on Friday. Houston-based Intuitive Machines also revealed that human error led to a failure of the spacecraft's laser-based range finders, how engineers detected the glitch by chance hours before landing time, and how they improvised an emergency fix that saved the mission from a probable crash.

AT&T to credit customers a full day of service for Thursday outage

AT&T will credit customers a full day of service for the carrier's more than 10-hour outage on Thursday that affected more than 70,000 users, saying it was the "right thing to do." "I believe this approach is fully manageable while achieving the 2024 business objectives we have set for ourselves and our stated financial guidance," CEO John Stankey told employees in a letter.

'Nikki who?': Trump campaign dismisses Haley after South Carolina win, she vows to fight on

Donald Trump's campaign plans to treat Nikki Haley as irrelevant after he won the Republican primary in her home state of South Carolina on Saturday, skipping attacks on her to focus instead on a rematch with Democratic President Joe Biden, advisers said. The former president has easily swept all five Republican nominating contests thus far, winning states in the Midwest, Northeast, South and West and knocking out every challenger save Haley, a former South Carolina governor, along the way.

Takeaways from the Republican South Carolina primary

Frontrunner Donald Trump was hoping to use a sizable victory in South Carolina's Republican primary on Saturday to persuade rival Nikki Haley to drop out of the presidential race. While the outcome put Trump even closer to clinching the party's nomination, Haley has vowed to press on. Here are some takeaways from the South Carolina primary:

Trump comments on Black voters draws rebuke from Haley, Democrats

Donald Trump's comments asserting that Black voters were more drawn to him after his multiple indictments on criminal charges drew sharp rebukes over the weekend from his Republican challenger for the presidential nomination, civil rights activists and others. Trump on Friday likened his 91 criminal charges in four separate criminal cases to discrimination faced by Black Americans and said that they had come to "embrace" his mug shots. He was speaking to a Black conservative group in South Carolina before the state's primary election, which he went on to win.

Republican seeks to bar party from paying Trump's legal bills

A Republican National Committee member has submitted resolutions that would prohibit the party from paying presidential candidate Donald Trump's legal bills, according to a draft, but the measures must get more backers soon to move forward. Mississippi RNC committeeman Henry Barbour drafted the resolution on Trump's legal expenses and another requiring the party committee to stay neutral in the presidential race until he receives enough delegates to secure the nomination.

Good sex is secret to Joe Biden's long marriage, new book on first lady says

President Joe Biden has joked to aides that the key to a long and lasting marriage is "good sex," according to a new book about first lady Jill Biden that casts a spotlight on their 47-year romance. "American Woman - The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, from Hillary Clinton to Jill Biden," was authored by New York Times White House correspondent Katie Rogers and comes out this week.

One third of South Carolina Republicans would spurn Trump if he were convicted-exit poll

Some 32% of voters in South Carolina's Republican presidential primary contest think Donald Trump would not be fit for the presidency if he were convicted of a crime, according to the preliminary results of an exit poll conducted on Saturday by Edison Research. The poll gathered responses from 1,508 voters in the Republican contest. Updated results will be available as more responses are gathered.

Man sets himself on fire outside Israeli embassy in Washington

A man set himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in Washington on Sunday afternoon, authorities said. The man was transported to an area hospital after the fire was put out by U.S. Secret Service officers, DC Fire and EMS posted online. The man is in critical condition, a Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson said.

