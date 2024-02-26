"Main aim of CPIM was to mislead and impoverish people": Tripura CM Manik Saha

Chief Minister of Tripura Manik Saha criticized Communist Party of India (CPI-M) on Sunday for "depriving the people for the last 35 years", asserting that the party's main agenda was to deceive the public. While addressing a Lavyarthi Sammelan organized by the 8-Town Bordowali mandal at Muktadhara Auditorium in Agartala, he stated that the primary focus of the CPIM was to mislead and impoverish the people.

"We have increased the social pension. In India, Tripura is the only state where the government pays Rs 2000 as a social pension. CPIM has ruled the state for the last 35 years. What have they accomplished? We always said that this government was for the poor. They never respected the people, and the main aim of CPIM was to deceive the people. Another one of their agendas was to keep people poor so that they would support their party. Those who did not adhere to their rules were suppressed and oppressed," he said. The Tripura CM highlighted that during the CPIM's rule, Tripura witnessed numerous incidents of violence, forcing people to leave the state to save their lives.

He emphasized that the present government does not support such a culture. "CPIM used to conduct elections through organized rigging. In the 2023 Assembly election, not a single violent incident occurred. Nobody thought that an election without violence was possible in Tripura, but yes, the election was peaceful. During my meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I raised this issue. People have faith in us and supported us. Both CPIM and Congress are known for their unruly behaviour. People are aware of their real agenda," CM Manik Saha said.

He also underscored that everyone must work to solve the problems of the people. "We have also launched a web portal named Amar Sarkar, which has become a massive success. People can file their complaints with pictures on this portal. We want to stand by the people by solving their problems. Under the guidance of PM Modi, we have been delivering the benefits of various schemes to all sections of people without any political affiliation. As a result, the people's happiness is evident everywhere, and they are very content. The people's response clearly indicates that they are ready to ensure the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party and strengthen Modi Ji's hands in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)