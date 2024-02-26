BJP attacks Congress over UK professor allegation of being denied entry into India despite invitation from Karnataka govt

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed the Congress after Nitasha Kaul, a United Kingdom based Professor alleged that she was detained at the Bengaluru International Airport and was sent back to London after the Central government denied her permission to participate in an event organised by the Karnataka government. In a post on X, BJP Karnataka official handle said that Congress party has disgraced Indian Constitution by inviting a Pakistani sympathiser who wants India's break up.

"Don't you have any shame left CM Siddaramaiah? Are you trying to challenge the constitution and threaten the unity & integrity of India? It is now apparent that the Congress party is now using Karnataka as its laboratory to prepare ground for its divisive agendas, potentially undermining national unity and integrity. At the expense of Karnataka tax payers', Congress govt is channelling funds to Terrorist-Sympathisers, Urban Naxals, Anti-Nationals, Riots-accused to destabilise India ahead of elections," the party said. "Thanks to our security agencies, one such anti-India element was caught suspiciously entering India and detained at the airport. No money to spend on drought relief or developmental needs of Karnataka, but Siddaramaiah is happy to finance the Break India Brigade in an effort to appease Rahul Gandhi and save his CM Chair, all in the name of Dr. Ambedkar's constitution. What a disgrace!" it added.

Nitasha Kaul posted a series of posts on X, describing the whole situation where she alleged that she was given no reason by the Immigration. "Denied entry to India for speaking on democratic and constitutional values. I was invited to a conference as esteemed delegate by Govt of Karnataka (Congress-ruled state) but Centre refused me entry. All my documents were valid and current (UK passport & OCI)," she said.

"I was given no reason by immigration except 'we cannot do anything, orders from Delhi'. My travel and logistics had been arranged by Karnataka and I had the official letter with me. I received no notice or info in advance from Delhi that I would not be allowed to enter," she alleged on X. Further, the UK based professor said that she spent 12 hours in a flight from London to Bangalore, several hours at immigration where they shuttled her here and there and provided no info on process.

"Then 24 hours in a holding cell (no BA flight back until next day) with restricted movement, a narrow area to lie down and no easy access to food and water, made dozens of calls to airport for basic things as a pillow and blanket, which they refused to provide, then 12 hours on the flight back to London," she added. (ANI)

