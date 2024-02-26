Left Menu

I am fed up of being asked about my father: Swami Prasad Maurya's daughter Sanghmitra

Maurya had joined the Samajwadi Party leaving the BJP ahead of the 2022 assembly polls, contesting the elections unsuccessfully from Fazilnagar.

PTI | Budaun(Up) | Updated: 26-02-2024 16:42 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 16:42 IST
I am fed up of being asked about my father: Swami Prasad Maurya's daughter Sanghmitra
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Sanghmitra Maurya, daughter of Swami Prasad Maurya, who recently floated his own political party, on Monday said she was fed up of questions related to her father and didn't want to answer them anymore.

Maurya, who was here to attend a programme where Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched several projects, when asked about her father forming a new party said, ''questions other than father and daughter should be taken up.'' She added, ''I am fed up with such questions being asked from me for the past two years. I am a worker of BJP, its office bearer and MP and working for the party. Questions should be related to the event.'' Swami Prasad Maurya and her daughter were both in the BJP at one point of time. He recently left the Samajwadi Party, resigned as MLC, and formed his party, the Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party (RSSP).

Maurya had resigned from the SP on February 20, a week after he resigned as its national general secretary. While leaving the party, he accused the SP leadership of discriminating against him and not defending him over his statements on the Ramcharitmanas and the Ayodhya temple consecration ceremony. Maurya had joined the Samajwadi Party leaving the BJP ahead of the 2022 assembly polls, contesting the elections unsuccessfully from Fazilnagar. Before joining BJP in 2016, Swami Prasad Maurya was in the BSP and was leader of opposition in the Akhilesh yadav regime. His daughter Sanghmitra is the BJP's Badaun MP. She got elected as MP defeating SP's Dharmendra Yadav in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Assembly Speaker

Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Asse...

 Pakistan
2
Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session of Islamic Conference of Information Ministers in Istanbul

Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session ...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Black Day" across Sindh on Feb 27

Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Blac...

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysis-Prices for new US drugs rose 35% in 2023, more than the previous year and more

Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fortifying Digital Defenses: How Blockchain Revolutionizes Cybersecurity

The Smart Revolution: How AI and IoT are Crafting the Urban Fabric of Tomorrow

Navigating the Future of Food: Unveiling the Impact of GMOs on Health

Empowering Cities: The Dawn of Urban Energy Efficiency Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024