I am fed up of being asked about my father: Swami Prasad Maurya's daughter Sanghmitra

BJP MP Sanghmitra Maurya, daughter of Swami Prasad Maurya, who recently floated his own political party, on Monday said she was fed up of questions related to her father and didn't want to answer them anymore.

Maurya, who was here to attend a programme where Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched several projects, when asked about her father forming a new party said, ''questions other than father and daughter should be taken up.'' She added, ''I am fed up with such questions being asked from me for the past two years. I am a worker of BJP, its office bearer and MP and working for the party. Questions should be related to the event.'' Swami Prasad Maurya and her daughter were both in the BJP at one point of time. He recently left the Samajwadi Party, resigned as MLC, and formed his party, the Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party (RSSP).

Maurya had resigned from the SP on February 20, a week after he resigned as its national general secretary. While leaving the party, he accused the SP leadership of discriminating against him and not defending him over his statements on the Ramcharitmanas and the Ayodhya temple consecration ceremony. Maurya had joined the Samajwadi Party leaving the BJP ahead of the 2022 assembly polls, contesting the elections unsuccessfully from Fazilnagar. Before joining BJP in 2016, Swami Prasad Maurya was in the BSP and was leader of opposition in the Akhilesh yadav regime. His daughter Sanghmitra is the BJP's Badaun MP. She got elected as MP defeating SP's Dharmendra Yadav in 2019.

