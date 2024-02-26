Palestinian prime minister submits government's resignation, a move that could open door to reforms
But the move signals a willingness by the Western-backed Palestinian leadership to accept shake-up that might usher in reforms seen as necessary to revitalize the Palestinian Authority.The US wants a reformed Palestinian Authority to govern Gaza once the war is over.
- Country:
- Israel
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh said on Monday his government is resigning, in a move that could open the door to US-backed reforms in the Palestinian Authority.
President Mahmoud Abbas must still decide whether he accepts Shtayyeh and his government's resignation. But the move signals a willingness by the Western-backed Palestinian leadership to accept shake-up that might usher in reforms seen as necessary to revitalize the Palestinian Authority.
The US wants a reformed Palestinian Authority to govern Gaza once the war is over. But many obstacles remain to making that vision a reality. "The next stage and its challenges require new governmental and political arrangements that take into account the new reality in the Gaza Strip," Shtayyeh said at a Cabinet meeting.
Abbas is expected to choose Mohammad Mustafa, chairman of the Palestine Investment Fund, as the next prime minister.(AP) RUP RUP
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Desperate Palestinians in Gaza's Rafah fear coming Israeli assault
Two Israeli hostages killed, eight injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza - Hamas
IMF's Georgieva says Mideast growth to slow in 2024 on oil cuts, Gaza
Hamas had command tunnel under UN headquarters in Gaza: Israeli military
Hamas armed wing says Israeli strikes on Gaza have killed two Israeli hostages, injured 8 others