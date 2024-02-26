"Those lecturing Bengal should see what is happening in BJP ruled states": TMC's Sagarika Ghose

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP-elect Sagarika Ghose said on Monday that the prime suspect in the Sandeshkhali incident, Shahjahan Sheikh, will be arrested by the state police soon adding that those lecturing Bengal must take note of what is happening in BJP ruled states. "There have been multiple attempts from various quarters to politicise the Sandeshkhali issue. Now that the court has clarified that there is no bar to arresting Sheikh Shahjahan. He will be arrested by the state police very soon," Ghose said.

Ghose said that allegations that the state government is trying to shield Shahjahan are "completely unfounded" and "baseless." She also warned against giving religious colour to the incidents unfolding at Sandeskhkhali. "There have been attempts to destabilise the government that is "delivery-oriented" by the Bharatiya Janata Party," she said.

In an attack on the BJP, Ghose said, "We would like to draw attention to how the BJP handled Manipur and when wrestlers were on the streets of Delhi. What about Lakhimpur Kheri? The Supreme Court had to intervene." Asking the BJP to look into the states where they are in power, Ghose warned them not to "demean Bengal."

"Those lecturing on Bengal should see what the BJP did in the states where they are in power. Don't demean Bengal!" she said. Hitting out at National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma, Ghose asked her about the unrest at Manipur.

"NCW chief comes here and says to impose President's rule. What did she do in Manipur? She went there after 40 days," she said. Assuring that the perpetrators of violence in Sandeshkhali will be arrested soon, Ghose said, "In Bengal, the government is on the ground, taking all necessary steps to contain the situation. We have already arrested the close aides of Shahjahan and he will also be arrested soon."

Sandeshkhali has been on the boil for a few days as a section of women are seeking justice against alleged atrocities committed by TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides. A large number of women in Sandeshkhali has accused Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of "land-grab and sexual assault" under coercion. Shahjahan continues to evade arrest, with both state police and central agencies unable to trace him. (ANI)

