"It's Congress guarantee": Mallikarjun Kharge announces Indiramma Universal Basic Income Support for Andhra

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday announced Indiramma Universal Basic Income Support of Rs 5,000 per month to every poor family, adding that it is the Congress party's guarantee for the people of Andhra Pradesh. "Indiramma Universal Basic Income support of Rs 5000 per month to every poor family is Congress party's guarantee for the people of Andhra Pradesh. We will transfer the amount directly in the bank account of the woman of the families. Our guarantee is not like "Modi Ki Guarantee", whatever Congress party promises, WE DELIVER !!" Kharge posted on X on Monday.

He further attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not fulfilling his guarantees and asked if the people of the country had received 15 lakhs in their bank accounts. "PM Modi always says, "Yeh to Modi ki guarantee hai." Where is Modi's guarantee? Have you received 15 lakhs in your bank accounts? Have the farmers' incomes doubled? Has he provided 2 crore jobs?" he added.

Kharge further said that the grand old party always held poorer sections, small traders, farmers, and other workers. "We are helping poorer sections, small traders, farmers, and other workers. Whom is PM Modi helping? He is helping crony capitalists and rich people; this is PM Modi's ideology," he added.

Continuing his attack on PM Modi, Kharge questioned why the Prime Minister always attacks the Congress party. "PM Modi always attacks the Congress party. If the Congress party is weak in the country, why are you attacking, abusing, and purchasing our MLAs and MPs? Why are you putting our people behind bars? The zero man is ruling the country. He is like a dictator, and it's our duty to be united and defeat the fascist forces. Only then will our democracy, constitution, people, and fundamental rights be saved. He always attacks Rahul Gandhi ji and consistently criticises Indira Gandhi ji. Why? Because he is afraid of Rahul Gandhi ji, Sonia Gandhi ji, and Congress," he added.

The Lok Sabha elections are expected to be held across country between April and May this year. (ANI)

