PM Modi to visit Telangana on March 4-5

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-02-2024 23:04 IST | Created: 29-02-2024 23:04 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Telangana on March 4 and 5 to attend various development programmes and would also address two public meetings.

State Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari on Thursday held a meeting with senior officials on the arrangements to be made for the PM's visit, a state government release said.

She asked the officials of various departments to work in coordination and make foolproof arrangements for the prime minister's visit.

Kumari said Modi would visit Adilabad on March 4 and Sangareddy town on March 5 and attend several development programmes and also address two public meetings.

Meanwhile, a release from Union Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy's office said Modi would dedicate to the nation an 800 MW power plant of the Ramagundam NTPC thermal power plant on March 4.

The prime minister had inaugurated an 800 MW thermal power plant in October last year during a visit.

Altogether, 1,600 MW electricity generation would start with the inauguration of the new project on March 4, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

