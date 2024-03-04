Left Menu

' Statehood should be restored to J&K immediately: Ghulam Nabi Azad

But it should be done immediately, he added.On Prime Minister Narendra Modis visit to Kashmir later this week, Azad said that it was an overdue visit.The prime minister visits various parts of the country.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 04-03-2024 17:23 IST | Created: 04-03-2024 17:23 IST
' Statehood should be restored to J&K immediately: Ghulam Nabi Azad
  • Country:
  • India

DPAP chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday said that statehood should be restored to Jammu and Kashmir immediately after the assembly elections are held in the Union territory.

''The prime minister and the home minister have promised in the Parliament to restore the statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. We had insisted that it should be done before the assembly elections, but the government said they will do it after the assembly elections,'' Azad said at a rally in Aishmuqam area of Anantnag district, 75 kms from here.

The former chief minister said that statehood should be restored immediately after the polls as the government has not specified the time frame for it.

''After the elections can be a long time later. But it should be done immediately,'' he added.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kashmir later this week, Azad said that it was an overdue visit.

''The prime minister visits various parts of the country. His visit to Kashmir was overdue, he visited Jammu last week (month). I will request the PM to carry out the works which the local government cannot do. I would request that two thermal power projects -- one each in Kashmir and Jammu regions -- with a total generation capacity of 4,000 MW be set up to ensure there is no energy deficit in Jammu and Kashmir,'' he added.

Azad said that electricity was the basic requirement for Modi's favourite programme for startups. ''That is the only way to address unemployment in Jammu and Kashmir,'' Azad said.

''Jammu and Kashmir has been ruled by the BJP for the last 10 years -- for four years in coalition and then directly. In the past two years, I have visited vast areas of Jammu and Kashmir and found that one problem is common and that is electricity,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's Serum boosts supply of cervical cancer shots ahead of government's mass drive; CVS, Walgreens to begin selling abortion pill this month and more

Health News Roundup: India's Serum boosts supply of cervical cancer shots ah...

 Global
2
Next era of growth belongs to India and within India, to steel industry: J M Scindia

Next era of growth belongs to India and within India, to steel industry: J M...

 India
3
UNEA6: African countries called to take measures to adopt circular economy practices

UNEA6: African countries called to take measures to adopt circular economy p...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Indian farmers plan to enter New Delhi to intensify protests; West avoids seriously confronting Iran as IAEA meet begins and more

World News Roundup: Indian farmers plan to enter New Delhi to intensify prot...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024