Left Menu

"His wife just gave birth to twins but...": PM Modi shares 'special interaction' with BJP worker

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday praised a BJP worker who came to welcome him at the Chennai airport.

ANI | Updated: 04-03-2024 22:40 IST | Created: 04-03-2024 22:33 IST
"His wife just gave birth to twins but...": PM Modi shares 'special interaction' with BJP worker
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/X@narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday praised a BJP worker who came to welcome him at the Chennai airport. Calling his conversation with the BJP worker a "special interaction" the Prime Minister mentioned that the BJP worker had told him about the birth of his twins but he had not met them yet. PM Modi was impressed by the devotion of the BJP worker.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "A very special interaction! At Chennai airport, one of our Karyakartas, Aswanth Pijai Ji was there to welcome me. He told me that his wife had just given birth to twins but he hadn't met them yet. I told him he shouldn't have come here and also conveyed my blessings to him and his family." "It is heartening to see that our party has such dedicated and devoted Karyakartas. Seeing such love and affection from our karyakartas makes me emotional," he added.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister said that many people in the state get upset whenever he is about to visit Tamil Nadu. "Your love for me is very old but in recent years, whenever I visit Tamil Nadu, many people get stomach aches. They are having a problem because the BJP's popularity is continuously increasing here," he said.

"Every time I come to Chennai, I feel energised by the people. It is great to be here in this city, which is full of life. Chennai is also a great hub of talent, trade and tradition. In our mission to build a developed India, the people of Chennai will play a very important role," he added. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister inaugurated and laid foundation stone for multiple development projects worth more than Rs 56,000 crores in Adilabad, Telangana.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that the land of Adilabad is becoming a witness to development projects related not only to Telangana but to the entire country as more than 30 development projects worth more than Rs 56,000 crores are either being dedicated to the nation or their foundation stones are being laid today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's Serum boosts supply of cervical cancer shots ahead of government's mass drive; CVS, Walgreens to begin selling abortion pill this month and more

Health News Roundup: India's Serum boosts supply of cervical cancer shots ah...

 Global
2
Next era of growth belongs to India and within India, to steel industry: J M Scindia

Next era of growth belongs to India and within India, to steel industry: J M...

 India
3
UNEA6: African countries called to take measures to adopt circular economy practices

UNEA6: African countries called to take measures to adopt circular economy p...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Indian farmers plan to enter New Delhi to intensify protests; West avoids seriously confronting Iran as IAEA meet begins and more

World News Roundup: Indian farmers plan to enter New Delhi to intensify prot...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024