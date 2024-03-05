BRS, BSP decide to have alliance for LS polls in Telangana

The BRS and BSP on Tuesday decided to have an alliance in Telangana for the coming Lok Sabha polls.

This was announced by Bharat Rashtra Samithi president and former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and state BSP president R S Praveen Kumar.

Rao, also known as KCR, said the details of seat-sharing would be announced later.

He said there is an ideological similarity between the two parties on various issues as the previous BRS government headed by him had implemented Dalit Bandhu and other schemes for the welfare of Dalits and others.

Rao said he would speak to Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati soon and that Kumar had already spoken to her regarding the matter.

Claiming that secularism is in danger in the country due to the BJP, Kumar said his party has decided to work together with BRS to safeguard Telangana from the BJP and also ''Congress, which is becoming like the BJP''.

The BRS has protected secularism, he said.

Meanwhile, BRS today decided to field sitting MP Manne Srinivas Reddy from Mahabubnagar again in the Lok Sabha polls.

The party on Monday named four candidates for the parliament elections. With this, the BRS has announced five candidates for the polls till now.

The total number of Lok Sabha seats in Telangana is 17.

