"Dal mile hain, dil nahi mile hain": BJP's Virendra Sachdeva on Congress-AAP alliance

Hitting out the Congress-Aam Aadmi Party alliance, Bharatiya Janata Party state president Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday said that the parties have made an alliance but their views are contradictory. "Dal Mile hain, Dil nahi mile hain (The parties have made an alliance but they do not agree with each other). The party workers want an environment where they get respect. Both of these corrupt parties (Congress and AAP) have machines to make money but they cannot respect their workers," he said.

Notably, Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh today said that the Congress party has finalised its seat sharing with all other parties of the INDIA bloc except in West Bengal and Jammu & Kashmir. On being asked about where the INDIA alliance stands as Lok Sabha elections are draws closer, the Congress leader said, "INDIA alliance started in Patna on June 23, last year. After that, the second meeting was held in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18. The third meeting of the alliance was held in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1 and the fourth meeting was held in Delhi on December 19 last year. There were a total of 28 parties in the alliance. After the formation of the INDIA alliance, suddenly the Prime Minister tried to revive the dead NDA alliance. We would be aware that when the India alliance was announced, the talk of NDA had started. Where does NDA come from? Take out two 'I' from INDIA, Imandari (honesty) and Insaniyat (humanity) and it becomes NDA."

When asked whether Congress is in touch with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Jairam Ramesh said that they were hopeful that some middle path would be worked out and were trying their best. "Mamata Banerjee is part of the INDIA Group. The Left parties are also the part of INDIA group. Mamata Banerjee attended Patna, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi meetings of the INDIA Group. She has said that her priority is to defeat the BJP and strengthen India. That is also the priorities of the Congress party. We are hopeful that some middle path will be worked out. Let us see we are trying our best," the Congress leader said. (ANI)

