"Blatant lie": Suvendu Adhikari rubbishes Mamata's claim of state providing 70 pc funds under Jal Jeevan Mission

West Bengal Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's claim that the state government provides 70 per cent of the funds under the Jal Jeevan Mission project is a "blatant lie" and she is "spreading misinformation." "As usual CM Mamata Banerjee is spreading misinformation regarding the Central - State share of Fund Allocation for the Jal Jeevan Mission project. She is claiming that the State Govt provides 70 pc of the Funds, which is a blatant lie," Adhikari said in a post on 'X'.

The West Bengal LoP said that for states like West Bengal, the central-state share of the cost of creating infrastructure is 50-50 per cent. Adhikari said that for Support Activities and Water Quality Monitoring and Surveillance cost, the share is 60 per cent for the central government and 40 per cent for the state government. "That is why the estimated outlay of the mission is Rs 3.60 Lakh Crore with the Central share being Rs. 2.08 Lakh Crore, whereas the cumulative total of all the States share is Rs. 1.52 Lakh Crore respectively. Hence proved that the Central Share is much higher," Adhikari said.

The senior Bharaitya Janata Party (BJP) leader also shared a video clip of the Chief Minister in which she is heard saying that the state government allocates 70 per cent of the funds under the Nal Se Jal scheme. "Some leaders from Delhi and some traitors are saying that we are providing 'Ghar Ghar mein Jal'. Ask them, State Government allocates 70 per cent of the funds. Where are you funding?" Banerjee was heard saying in the video.

In the video, the Chief Minister was also heard saying that while the central government provided Rs 29,834 crore for the Awas Yojana, the state government also provided Rs 20,000 crore in addition to allocating land for the houses. "A few days earlier you lied that you have provided 43 thousand crores for Awas Yojana and we didn't build homes but siphoned the funds. I acknowledge that from Financial Year 2014-15 to 2021-22 central government provided 29 thousand 834 crore Rupees. But State government also had to provide 20 thousand crore rupees. Other than that, the land also belongs to the state government. Therefore, we provide the maximum amount," Banerjee said.

In the video, Mamata was also heard saying that though the central government has stopped allocation under the Awas Yojana, her government will start constructing 11 lakh homes under the scheme from its own funds. "For the last three years you have stopped allocation for Awas Yojana. We have already completed 43 lakh homes. You are alleging that we haven't done it. I am, again reiterating that I will wait till the month of May. If the funds are not released, then in the first week of May we ourselves would start the construction work of 11 lakh homes. Then we will complete the remaining ones phase by phase. We won't beg in front of Delhi," the Chief Minister said. (ANI)

