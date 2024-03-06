Congress to decide on party candidates at CEC meet on March 7

The top leadership of the Congress will meet in the national capital on Thursday to finalise the party candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

''The first meeting of the Congress' Central Election Committee (CEC) that considers and decides on candidates for Lok Sabha polls is being held at 6 pm on March 7th,'' AICC general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

Top leaders including president Mallikarjun Kharge and former chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will be present at the meeting, besides other senior leaders who are part of the panel.

The Congress has not declared any candidate so far. Last week, the BJP came out with its first list of 195 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.

