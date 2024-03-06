"Caste census is an X-ray for India," says Congress's Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said that an X-ray is conducted when a hand bone is broken and similarly, the caste census is an X-ray for India. The Congress leader made the remark while addressing a public gathering during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Ratlam district in the state on Wednesday.

"Firstly, we will have to get an X-ray done for India. An X-ray is conducted when a hand bone is broken. Similarly, the caste census is an X-ray for India," Rahul Gandhi said. Earlier, Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh also said that conducting a socio-economic caste census is one of the two guarantees announced by the Congress party.

"Rahul Gandhi is continuously speaking about nyaya (justice) which is Nari Nyay, Yuva Nyay, Kisan Nyay, Shramik Nyay, and Hissedari Nyay. Till now Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Kharge have talked about two guarantees associated with Kisan Nyay and Hissedari Nyay. First, passing a law granting legal status to MSP in Parliament for farmers and the MSP will be based on the formula suggested by M S Swaminathan. Second, conducting a socio-economic caste census, which will be an important step for social empowerment and economic justice," Ramesh told ANI on Wednesday morning. Notably, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered the state on March 2 and today is the last day of the yatra in the state. The Yatra will enter Rajasthan on Thursday and will enter Gujarat by the afternoon on the same day.

The Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', after the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', aims to cover 6,700 km through 15 states, with Lok Sabha polls around the corner. The Lok Sabha polls are slated to be held in April-May this year. (ANI)

