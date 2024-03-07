JK touching new heights of development, breathing freely after Art 370 abrogation: PM at Srinagar rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that Jammu and Kashmir is "breathing freely" after the abrogation of Article 370 and pledged accelerated progress over the next five years.

''Modi will not leave any stone unturned to repay this debt of affection. This is Modi sanz (Kashmiri word) guarantee,'' he said addressing a massive rally at Srinagar's Bakshi stadium, the first by a prime minister.

Modi said the new Jammu and Kashmir has the spark for the future in its eyes and ''140 crore citizens feel at peace when they see the smiling faces of the people of Jammu and Kashmir''.

He also criticised dynastic politics that ''plagued the region", underscoring the transformative impact of the decision to abrogate Article 370 in 2019.

''Jammu and Kashmir has been the biggest victim of dynastic politics since independence. Congress misguided the nation about Article 370 but who did it benefit? Did it benefit the people of Jammu and Kashmir or a few political families? ''Jammu and Kashmir is touching new heights of development after the abrogation of Article 370. Jammu and Kashmir is touching new heights of development today because it is breathing freely,'' the prime minister said at the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' rally.

This was Modi's first visit to Kashmir since the Centre abrogated the special status given to the erstwhile state and bifurcated it into two Union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh -- on August 5, 2019.

''Jammu and Kashmir has broken the shackles after the abrogation of Article 370,'' he said.

The rally, the first by a prime minister at the Bakshi Stadium here, was held amidst stringent security arrangements. The city, south of Jhelum, was converted into a fortress with only people having valid passes allowed to proceed towards the venue.

The prime minister extended his ''advance wishes'' for the upcoming holy month of Ramzan and Maha Shivratri, which falls on Friday.

Announcing significant projects totalling nearly Rs 5,000 crore to boost the agricultural sector, Modi expressed gratitude for the warm reception, acknowledging the essence of Kashmir's beauty and the affection of its people.

''I am doing all this hard work to win your hearts and I believe that I am on the right path. I will continue my efforts to win your hearts. This is Modi sanz (Kashmiri word) guarantee and all of you know that Modi's Guarantee means the guarantee of fulfilment of guarantee,'' he added.

''This unparalleled form of nature, the air, the valley, the environment and the love and affection of Kashmiri brothers and sisters,'' he said after the rousing reception and acknowledged the presence of citizens outside the venue, and more than one lakh people from 285 blocks connected to the event via video link.

The prime minister recalled the time when laws implemented in the country did not apply to Jammu and Kashmir and mentioned schemes for the welfare of the poor that could not be availed by the deprived.

The times have changed now as all sections of the society are now being given their due, he said.

Modi highlighted the importance of tourism, farmer empowerment and youth leadership in propelling the region towards prosperity.

He urged the tourists visiting Kashmir to spend at least five to 10 per cent of their tour packages on shopping which will generate livelihood and job opportunities for the locals.

''You cannot come, see and go back. You should spend 5 to 10 per cent on shopping. I have also purchased from here,'' he said.

Encouraging tourists to contribute to the local economy through shopping, he also called upon NRIs to participate in the 'Chalo India' initiative.

Asserting that a developed Jammu and Kashmir is the priority for a developed India, Modi, while describing Jammu and Kashmir as the crown of the country, said the path to building a developed Jammu and Kashmir will emerge from tourism possibilities and empowerment of farmers.

''Jammu and Kashmir is not just a region but India's head. A head held high is the symbol of development and honour. That is why a developed Jammu and Kashmir is the priority of a developed India,'' he said.

While the anticipation for assembly polls simmered among opposition parties ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Modi steered clear of making any announcements.

Among the initiatives unveiled were projects to enhance tourism, infrastructure, and cultural exchange, including the 'Dekho Apna Desh People's Choice Tourist Destination Poll' and the ''Chalo India Global Diaspora'' campaign.

The prime minister said when intentions are noble and there is a determination to fulfil commitments, results are bound to follow. He referred to the successful hosting of the G-20 meeting in Jammu and Kashmir which, he said, boosted tourist arrivals in the Union territory with more than two crore tourists visiting in 2023.

''In 2023 alone, Jammu and Kashmir welcomed over two crore tourists, surpassing previous records. Over the past 10 years, the Amarnath Yatra has witnessed the highest number of pilgrims participating, and Vaishno Devi also recorded a significant increase in devotee footfall.'' Highlighting the surge in foreign tourist arrivals and the growing attraction among celebrities and international guests, the prime minister said now ''even prominent celebrities and foreign guests visit the valleys of Jammu and Kashmir to explore and create videos and reels''.

With his engagement with newly recruited government employees and beneficiaries of central schemes, the prime minister underscored his commitment to inclusive development.

Also the launch of the ''Chalo India Global Diaspora Campaign'' aims to harness the potential of the Indian diaspora in promoting tourism and bolstering cultural ties. Through these concerted efforts, Modi seeks to weave a tapestry of progress and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking on the transformation of J&K Bank, the prime minister said it has posted a profit of Rs 1700 crore from being on the verge of collapse.

''The mismanagement of the past and nexus of dynastic politics and corruption had almost led to poor people's money sinking. The Anti Corruption Bureau is still investigating thousands of illegal appointments,'' he said, adding in the last five years, the recruitment has been transparent.

''When there is an honest government, the intention is for the welfare of the people, then the people can be brought out of every difficulty,'' he added.

