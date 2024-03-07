"Incidents of Sandeshkhali have exposed Bengal government, will fight with full force": Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the incidents of Sandeshkhali have exposed the Bengal government and the manner in which women have been exploited on the basis of religion under the rule of a women Chief Minister cannot be tolerated. Speaking at the Republic Summit 2024, Amit Shah said that the Bharatiya Janata Party will fight against this with full force and bring a change in Bengal.

"The incidents of Sandeshkhali have exposed the Bengal government 100 per cent. The manner in which women have been exploited on the basis of religion under the rule of a women CM cannot be tolerated. We will fight against this with full force and we will bring about change in Bengal," he said. "Today, if any state has the biggest problem of infiltration, it is in Bengal. I am telling you on the basis of facts that the infiltration that takes place in Bengal is state sponsored. To increase vote bank, national security is being ignored. Today the country needs to stand with Bengal. Our graph has increased in Bengal and this time we will cross the figure of 25. Earlier, we had two MLAs, today 77 have been made. The government of Bengal is corrupt and does appeasement on the basis of religion. We want to make Bengal 'Sonar Bangla' again," Amit Shah added.

Further, speaking on RJD chief Lalu Yadav 'no family' remarks on PM Modi, the Home Minister said that the Prime Minister has worked for the people of the country for over 40 years and those who have family, tries to make them the PM or CM. "Such things can be said only by people who have no other way out. Every time the public responds to the work that these people are doing to bring down the level of politics in the country by talking such things. I have seen Modi ji very closely. Lalu Yadav is right in saying that Modi ji has no family because those who have sons and daughters they try to make them the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers. PM Modi has worked for the people of the country for 40 years. I have seen that he did not take even a single day off during his 23 years of service as the CM," he said.

He also mentioned that the aim of these people has never been the country, the poor and the people. But only to work for their family. They cannot tolerate that a poor man's son can become PM. The Union Home Minister emphasized that when his party was formed in 1950 (Jan Sangh at that time), they kept their agenda in front of the people, then to compensate for this, when the people of the country formed the government of Narendra Modi, they achieved success in these 10 years.

"These 10 years since independence have been the golden period of India in terms of its development and security," Amit Shah said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)