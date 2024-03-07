Left Menu

UP: SBSP names Arvind Rajbhar as its candidate for Ghosi LS seat

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 07-03-2024 22:44 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 22:44 IST
BJP ally Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) on Thursday announced Arvind Rajbhar, the son of party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, as its candidate for the Ghosi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming general elections.

SBSP president and Cabinet Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar announced the candidature of his son from the seat.

Talking to reporters here, Om Prakash Rajbhar said in talks with the BJP, one seat has been finalised. Discussions for another are underway, he said.

''Party leaders and workers have decided to field Arvind Rajbhar as the candidate from Ghosi Lok Sabha seat,'' the SBSP president said.

Earlier in the day, he held a review meeting with SBSP leaders at the party's head office in Rasra here regarding the elections.

Arvind Rajbhar during the previous BJP government in Uttar Pradesh had the status of minister of state. He is the principal general secretary of the SBSP. He had contested the 2022 assembly elections from Shivpur in Varanasi district as a candidate of the Samajwadi Party-led alliance but lost to BJP's Anil Rajbhar.

Om Prakash Rajbhar said he will work shoulder-to-shoulder with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance wins all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

