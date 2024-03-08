Ukraine's Zelenskiy to visit Turkey on Friday, Turkish presidency says
Reuters | Istanbul | Updated: 08-03-2024 01:05 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 01:02 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will visit Turkey on Friday and meet with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish Presidency said.
In a post on social media platform X, the Turkish Presidency said leaders will discuss the course of the Ukraine-Russia war, the Black Sea grain deal and bilateral relations.
