China's top legislature to safeguard sovereignty, security interests

China's top legislature will use legal means to "stand up" for the country in the international arena and safeguard its sovereignty and security interests, according to an official report on Friday reviewed by Reuters.

China will also revise the cybersecurity law, enact an energy law and atomic energy law, and formulate a financial stability law, a value-added tax law and a private sector promotion law, according to the report, published by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress during the annual meeting of parliament.

