Cuba says former economy minister under investigation over 'grave errors'

in the performance of his duties." The publications provided no details of those errors or the allegations against Gil. "The leadership of our Party and government has never allowed, nor will it ever allow, the proliferation of corruption, simulation and insensitivity," the statement in state-run media said.

Reuters | Havana | Updated: 08-03-2024 08:07 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 08:07 IST
Cuban authorities on Thursday said they are investigating recently sacked Economy Minister Alejandro Gil over committing "grave errors" in his former role, rattling the highest ranks of Cuba's ruling Communist Party and its hermetic politics. Gil, who was sacked by President Miguel Diaz-Canel in February, spearheaded a major monetary reform in Cuba in 2021 - largely seen as disastrous for the Cuban economy.

A television news broadcast and a subsequent news story in state-run digital news outlet CubaDebate on Thursday said a "rigorous investigation" had taken place and accused Gil of "serious errors ... in the performance of his duties." The publications provided no details of those errors or the allegations against Gil.

"The leadership of our Party and government has never allowed, nor will it ever allow, the proliferation of corruption, simulation and insensitivity," the statement in state-run media said. Gil did not immediately respond to the announcements.

State-run media, however, said Gil had acknowledged the accusations and "renounced his status as a member of the Central Committee of the (Communist) Party and as a deputy to the National Assembly." Gil advocated most recently for an unpopular plan to raise prices for many government subsidized services, from gasoline to electricity and cooking gas, raising tensions on the street amid runaway inflation and rampant shortages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

