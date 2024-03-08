President Joe Biden on Thursday attacked former President Donald Trump's vision for America in his last State of the Union address before the two men face off in the November U.S. election.

Here are some takeaways from the State of the Union address on Thursday, based in part on a text released before delivery: TOUGH WORDS FOR ISRAEL

Biden issued a sharp directive to Israel's leaders, telling them not to hold up humanitarian aid to Palestinians for political purposes. "To the leadership of Israel I say this: Humanitarian assistance cannot be a secondary consideration or a bargaining chip," Biden said. "Protecting and saving innocent lives has to be a priority. As we look to the future, the only real solution is a two-state solution."

Biden has faced increasing pressure from Democrats over his support for Israel's response to the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks. "We've been working non-stop to establish an immediate ceasefire that would last for at least six weeks," he said in the prepared remarks, reiterating U.S. policy but using the word "ceasefire" that his administration once shied away from.

