US to revitalise partnership with allies like India amidst China's rise: Biden

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-03-2024 10:19 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 09:30 IST
US President Joe Biden. (File Photo/Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
The US is standing up against China's unfair economic practice, standing up for peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and revitalising its partnership with allies like India, US President Joe Biden has said.

In his last State of the Union address before the November election, Biden said the US wants competition with China, but not conflict.

Biden on Thursday told Americans that the country is in a stronger position to win the competition for the 21st Century against Beijing.

''We are standing up against China's unfair economic practice, standing up for peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait but revitalising our partnership with allies and the Pacific, India. Australia, Japan, South and Korea,'' he said.

“For years, all I’ve heard from my Republican friends and so many others is that China's on the rise and America is falling behind. They’ve got it backwards. America is rising,'' he said.

The US has the best economy in the world, Biden said in his third State of the Union Address to the Congress which was watched by millions of Americans Thursday night.

“Since I’ve come to office, our GDP is up. And our trade deficit with China is down to the lowest point in over a decade,” he said ''I’ve made sure that the most advanced American technologies can’t be used in China’s weapons. Frankly, for all his tough talk on China, it never occurred to my predecessor to do that,” Biden said.

“And we’re in a stronger position to win the competition for the 21st Century against China or anyone else for that matter,” said the president in his speech.

