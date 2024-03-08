Left Menu

IMF backs new programme for Pakistan, urges resolution of electoral dispute

The cash-strapped nation grappled with an uncertain Feb.8 election that delayed formation of a coalition government until new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was sworn in on Monday, though a new finance minister has yet to be decided. "We look forward to engaging with the new government to complete the second review under the current stand-by arrangement and, should the government request, support the formulation of a new medium-term economic program," the Fund spokesperson said in an e-mail.

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2024 14:46 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 14:30 IST
IMF backs new programme for Pakistan, urges resolution of electoral dispute
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will support formulating a new economic programme for Pakistan if the new government seeks one, a spokesperson for the lender said on Friday, encouraging fair resolution of all electoral disputes. The cash-strapped nation grappled with an uncertain Feb.8 election that delayed formation of a coalition government until new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was sworn in on Monday, though a new finance minister has yet to be decided.

"We look forward to engaging with the new government to complete the second review under the current stand-by arrangement and, should the government request, support the formulation of a new medium-term economic program," the Fund spokesperson said in an e-mail. The reference was to a $3-billion standby arrangement Pakistan secured last summer from the IMF, though the country has been struggling with record inflation, currency devaluation and shrinking foreign reserves.

The party of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan asked the IMF last month to ensure an audit of the disputed February election before any more bailout talks with Islamabad. The IMF said that while it did not comment on domestic political developments, it encouraged the fair and peaceful resolution of all electoral disputes, given the importance of the institutional environment for economic stability and growth.

The finance ministry and Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, did not immediately respond to a request for a comment. Sharif has asked his government to open talks with the IMF for a new programme after clearing the stand-by arrangement.

After a new cabinet is formed, the fund stands ready to send a mission for the second review of the stand-by arrangement, IMF communications official Julie Kozack told a briefing. The focus is to complete the current stand-by program, which ends in April 2024, she added.

Pakistan's sovereign dollar bonds gained as much as 3 cents on Friday, to hit their highest since early 2022. The 2036 maturity gained the most, adding 3.3 cents to trade at 76.89 cents, on track for a second week of gains of about 5 cents, Tradeweb data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope; Spanish startup Sateliot joins race for cheap space connections

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer drug; Novo Nordisk expects China to approve Wegovy this year and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental obesity drug amycretin in H2 2024; Experimental Novo obesity drug more effective than Wegovy in early trial and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental ob...

 Global
4
In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024