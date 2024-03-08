"Big surprise for...": MoS Nishith Pramanik thanks PM Modi for slashing LPG price by Rs 100 per cylinder

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reducing the price of domestic LPG by Rs 100 per cylinder, Union Minister Nishith Pramanik on Friday said it was a 'gift' for the country's mothers, daughters and sisters on the occasion of International Women's Day. Speaking to ANI on Friday, Pramanik, MoS Youth Affairs and Sports, also expressed his gratitude to PM Modi for giving his nod to the continuation of the benefits under the Centre's flagship 'Ujjwala Yojana' for targeted beneficiaries across the country.

"I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for conceiving and implementing the Ujjawala Yojana across the country and also for the surprise announcement (reduction in the price of LPG) on International Women's Day. Today, crores of women are drawing the desired benefits from the Ujjawala Yojana. The slashing of the price of cooking gas by Rs 100 per cylinder came as a big surprise for mothers, sisters and daughters on Women's Day," Pramanik told ANI. Coming out in further praise of PM Modi, the Union Minister said the nationwide rollout of the Ujjawala Yojana and the passage of the Women's Quota Bill in Parliament stand testimony to his respect for women and commitment to their welfare.

While women across rural households are provided LPG gas connections and cylinders at subsidised rates under the Ujjwala scheme, the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam or women's quota Bill, which was signed into law by President Droupadi Murmu, guarantees greater representation of women in the Lok Sabha as well as state legislative bodies. Seeking to separate PM Modi's announcement from the Lok Sabha polls, as Opposition forces questioned the timing of the decision, Pramanik said, "The announcement has nothing to do with the upcoming elections and neither is it political. Elections keep taking place in the country all year round. Elections or no elections, PM Modi has always worked for women's empowerment, whether it is through the implementation of the Ujjwala Yojana or the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament. His efforts in this direction reflect not only his deep respect for women but also his commitment to their welfare and well-being."

"I am deeply grateful to him for ensuring the dignity of life and living for all women," the Union Minister added. Also coming down heavily on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the alleged horrific incidents in Sandeshkhali, the Union Minister said, "It is a cruel irony that despite the incidents in Sandeshkhali that have come into the public domain, Mamata Banerjee claimed Bengal to be the safest place for women on a day they are being celebrated globally."

"in full media glare, the CM termed the events in Sandeshkhali as small incidents. When she was asked about (jailed TMC strongman and key Sandeshkhali-accused) Sheikh Shahjahan, she called him a 'shararti baccha' (a mischievous child). Such words about a person, who has been accused of committing grave atrocities on the women of Sandeshkhali, tell us why the people don't hold her in respect as a leader," Pramanik added. The Union Minister further said, "It's not the BJP alone but the people of Bengal are hugely benefitted whenever PM Modi visits West Bengal. He has a special relation with West Bengal."

The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved the continuation of the Rs 300-crore targeted subsidy for beneficiaries of PM Ujjwala Yojana for fiscal 2024-25. Speaking to reporters after a meeting of the Union Cabinet, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the beneficiaries will get the subsidies directly into their accounts.

The total expense towards this end for 2024-25 has been pegged at Rs 12,000 crore. Goyal also underlined the significance of this decision on the eve of International Women's Day.

The Union Cabinet in September, last year, approved the extension of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and the release of funds for 75 lakh LPG connections over three years--from 2023-24 to 2025-26. Provisioning of 75 lakh additional Ujjwala connections will take the total number of PMUY beneficiaries to 10.35 crore, stated a government release earlier. Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) was started in May 2016 to provide clean cooking fuel to poor households across the country. Under PMUY, a deposit-free LPG connection is provided to adult women belonging to poor households. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)