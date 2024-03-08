Left Menu

India needs its people's contribution for 'Viksit Bharat', says Anurag Singh Thakur

India needs its people's contribution for 'Viksit Bharat', says Anurag Singh Thakur
Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur on Friday said India needs its people's contribution for a 'Viksit Bharat'.

He addressed over 50 Viksit Bharat Ambassadors including unicorn founders, institution builders and developers, among others, here.

Calling for a united effort to make India a developed nation by 2047, Thakur said, ''Youngsters in the pre-independence era had a passion for ''Balidaan'' (sacrifice) to obtain freedom. Now we need our youth to have a passion for ''Yogdaan'' (contribution) to make Viksit Bharat''.

Underlining the key role to be played by Viksit Bharat Ambassadors, he said, ''You have achieved a lot in your respective areas. People look at you with admiration. If you share your views on social media or in society itself, it creates a huge impact.'' While lauding the decisive and able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the union minister said that today the world is also looking at us with hope.

''PM Modi has set a target to make India Viksit Bharat by 2047. I urge you all to continue your good work and create an awareness among masses as Viksit Bharat Ambassadors, so that we can achieve the target even before 2047 under the strong leadership of the prime minister,'' he added.

