Biden says he would sign TikTok bill if passed by Congress

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-03-2024 01:37 IST
Biden says he would sign TikTok bill if passed by Congress
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday said he would sign into law a bill that could lead to a U.S. ban on TikTok if passed by Congress.

 

