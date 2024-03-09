Biden says he believes the Fed will lower interest rates
Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2024
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday he believes the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates.
Referring to the Fed as "that little outfit that sets interest rates," Biden said in a campaign speech: "I can't guarantee it but I bet you those rates come down."
