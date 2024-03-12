Israeli military: Still examining whether attack killed senior Hamas commander Issa
Israel's military said on Monday it was still trying to confirm whether one of Hamas' top commanders was killed in an air strike on an underground compound in the central Gaza Strip.
Military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said the targeted compound was used by, among others, Marwan Issa, Hamas's deputy military leader and one of the planners of Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel that sparked the Gaza war. But it was still not clear whether Issa had been killed, he said.
"We are still examining the results of the attack, and we have yet to get final confirmation," Hagari said, adding that it was more complicated to confirm because the target was underground.
