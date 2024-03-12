Left Menu

New Trump-backed Republican party leadership pushes out officials, Politico reports

Neither the organization nor the Trump campaign immediately responded to a request for comment when contacted by Reuters. The Republican National Committee appeared to have at least 208 people on its payroll in January, according to the group's Feb. 20 monthly filing with the Federal Election Commission.

The recently elected leadership of the Republican National Committee (RNC), backed by former President Donald Trump, has begun the process of pushing out dozens of officials at the organization, Politico reported on Monday. RNC members voted last week to appoint North Carolina Republican Party head Michael Whatley and Lara Trump, Trump's daughter-in-law, as chair and co-chair of the organization.

More than 60 staffers in the political, communications and data departments are expected to be let go, according to the Politico report, which cited two people close to the Trump campaign and the RNC. Neither the organization nor the Trump campaign immediately responded to a request for comment when contacted by Reuters.

