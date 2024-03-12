Historic blunder, says AIADMK on CAA notification

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has slammed the notification of the CAA rules, saying the Union government has made a ''historic blunder'' with its implementation and charged the ruling BJP at the Centre with doing so for political mileage.

He said the ''AIADMK vehemently condemns this move which is aimed at dividing people ahead of the Lok Sabha polls to derive political mileage'', even though it was not implemented for the past five years.

''The Central government has committed a historic blunder with this. The AIADMK will never allow any attempt to implement it against indigenous people--the Muslims and Sri Lankan Tamils. AIADMK will join the people of the country to democratically oppose it,'' the State Leader of Opposition said in a late night 'X' post on Monday.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 paves the way for granting Indian nationality to undocumented non-Muslim migrants -- Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians -- from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014. The CAA rules were notified on Monday by the Centre.

