Thailand election commission to ask court to disband Move Forward Party - media
Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2024 13:12 IST | Created: 12-03-2024 12:32 IST
Thailand's Election Commission will on Tuesday ask the Constitutional Court to dissolve the Move Forward Party, according to media reports.
The move follows an earlier ruling by the Constitutional Court that found the party, which won last year's general election, and its former leader Pita Limjaroenrat guilty for campaigning to amend the country's strict lese majeste law.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
