Thailand election commission to ask court to disband Move Forward Party - media

Thailand's Election Commission will on Tuesday ask the Constitutional Court to dissolve the Move Forward Party, according to media reports.

The move follows an earlier ruling by the Constitutional Court that found the party, which won last year's general election, and its former leader Pita Limjaroenrat guilty for campaigning to amend the country's strict lese majeste law.

