West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit out at the Modi government on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) notification and alleged that this was just a gimmick ahead of the general elections and as soon as anyone applies for citizenship under CAA the person will fall under the "illegal migrants".

ANI | Updated: 12-03-2024 23:46 IST | Created: 12-03-2024 23:46 IST
"Doubtful of its legality...": Mamata Banerjee calls CAA a 'gimmick'
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit out at the Modi government on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) notification and alleged that this was just a gimmick ahead of the general elections and as soon as anyone applies for citizenship under CAA the person will fall under the "illegal migrants". West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said, "Central Government implemented CAA yesterday, I am doubtful of its legality. There is no clarity from the Government over this. This is just a gimmick ahead of the elections. In 2019, names of 13 Lakh Hindu Bengalis, out of the total 19 Lakh, were removed from the list in Assam in the name of NRC. Several people died by suicide."

CM Banerjee said that CAA was linked to NRC and those who apply for CAA will immediately be considered illegal migrants although they are citizens of the country. "As soon as you apply you will come under the category of illegal migrants. What will happen to your jobs? What would be the future of your children? What about your property? All your rights would be snatches, you would be branded 'illegal'. This is a game to strip you off your rights. This is connected to NRC. You will be taken to the detention camp. You (Centre) hear me, I will not let anyone be taken away from Bengal," she said.

She further said that the BJP feels that they have hit a sixer but it's a duck. "If even one person gets the right I will be happy. I will give protection to everyone. Do you know how many churches have been burnt in Manipur? Where were the BJP leaders when women were paraded naked in Manipur? Tell the truth, didn't you have Aadhaar cards? Do you have land and shops? The moment you apply for CAA, you become illegal," she said.

On Monday evening, the Union Home Ministry notified rules for implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), days ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections schedule. The act aims to provide Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants - including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians - who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

