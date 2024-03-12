US Senate's top Republican urges House speaker Johnson to hold vote on foreign aid
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-03-2024 23:58 IST
U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch Mcconnell on Tuesday urged House Speaker Mike Johnson to hold a vote on a $95 billion security assistance package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.
"I want to encourage the speaker again to allow a vote," McConnell said.
