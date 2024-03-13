Biden says latest US assistance package for Ukraine is not enough
The latest package of Ukraine assistance announced by the United States was not enough, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday as he met Poland's President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Donald Tusk.
The Biden administration said earlier on Tuesday it will send a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $300 million, the first such move in months as additional funds for Kyiv remain blocked by Republican leaders in Congress.
