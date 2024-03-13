Left Menu

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-03-2024 01:31 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 01:28 IST
Biden says latest US assistance package for Ukraine is not enough
File photo Image Credit: ANI
The latest package of Ukraine assistance announced by the United States was not enough, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday as he met Poland's President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

The Biden administration said earlier on Tuesday it will send a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $300 million, the first such move in months as additional funds for Kyiv remain blocked by Republican leaders in Congress.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

