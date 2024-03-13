"People had been waiting for years": BJP MP Dilip Ghosh on CAA

After the Central Government notified the rules for implementing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) 2019, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Dilip Ghosh has said that there are celebrations in every village of Bengal and people are happy and are thanking PM Modi. "There are celebrations in every village of Bengal. People had been waiting for it for years. People are happy and are thanking PM Modi. He has honoured their hope," he said.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit out at the Modi government on the CAA notification and alleged that this was just a gimmick ahead of the general elections and as soon as anyone applies for citizenship under CAA the person will fall under the "illegal migrants". "Central Government implemented CAA yesterday, I am doubtful of its legality. There is no clarity from the Government over this. This is just a gimmick ahead of the elections. In 2019, names of 13 Lakh Hindu Bengalis, out of the total 19 Lakh, were removed from the list in Assam in the name of NRC. Several people died by suicide," she said.

CM Banerjee said that CAA was linked to NRC and those who apply for CAA will immediately be considered illegal migrants although they are citizens of the country. Assam TMC president Ripun Bora on Tuesday lashed out at the centre over the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the country and called it "unconstitutional and undemocratic."

"CAA is against the interest of the people of Assam. It will completely nullify the Assam accord," he said. On March 11, the Union Home Ministry notified the rules of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), days ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha election schedule.

The CAA rules, introduced by the Narendra Modi government and passed by Parliament in 2019, aim to confer Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants--including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians--who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

