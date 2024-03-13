Left Menu

Putin says 'not right time' to talk about government reshuffle, RIA reports

"We need to talk about this after the elections, after the votes are counted," Putin told Russia's RIA state news agency and Rossiya-1 state television in a wide-ranging interview. "It seems to me that it is not right time now to talk about it. is working quite satisfactorily." Putin, who launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine two years ago, is nearly certain to win the March 15 to 17 presidential election.

Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2024 10:49 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 10:07 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

President Vladimir Putin said in remarks published on Wednesday that it is not the right time to talk about the reshuffle of the Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin's government. "We need to talk about this after the elections, after the votes are counted," Putin told Russia's RIA state news agency and Rossiya-1 state television in a wide-ranging interview.

"It seems to me that it is not right time now to talk about it. But in general, the government is working ... is working quite satisfactorily." Putin, who launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine two years ago, is nearly certain to win the March 15 to 17 presidential election.

 

