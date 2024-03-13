"Who will employ them? Where will they be settled?": Arvind Kejriwal takes on centre on CAA

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday joined his INDIA bloc partners to take on the centre over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Kejriwal termed the government decision as "very dangerous" and said that the government money which should be spent on the development of family and country will now be spent on allowing Pakistanis to settle in India. "After ruling the country for 10 years and just before the elections, they have to talk about the Citizenship Amendment Act. If you had done some work in these 10 years, perhaps you would have asked for votes on your work instead of on CAA. It means that a large number of minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh will be brought to our country, and they will be employed and settled here. The youth of the country are not being given employment by the BJP government. Many people of India do not have houses but BJP wants to bring people from Pakistan and give them houses here," he said.

The Delhi CM also questioned the government claiming that the influx of refugees could lead to a huge financial burden. "There are approximately three crore minorities in these three countries. As soon as our doors open, huge crowds from these countries will come here. Even if 1.5 crore people come here, who will employ them? Where will they be settled? Why is BJP doing this?" CM Kejriwal said.

Further, he added that if the BJP wants to bring back anyone, then it should bring 11 lakh big industrialists and businessmen who have left India. "In the last 10 years, more than 11 lakh big industrialists and businessmen have left India. These people used to run industries in India, do business and provide jobs and employment to lakhs of people. These people left India due to BJP's wrong policy and atrocities. If BJP wants to bring them back, then it should bring these people back. If these people come to India, they will invest in India and our children will get employment," he added.

Arvind Kejriwal urged the people to vote against the BJP if they do not agree to take back the law. On March 11, the Union Home Ministry notified the rules of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), days ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha election schedule.

The CAA rules, introduced by the Narendra Modi government and passed by Parliament in 2019, aim to confer Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants--including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians--who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

