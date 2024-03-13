Left Menu

BJP's Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi accuses Congress of 'creating fear among Muslims' on CAA

BJP's Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi lashed out at the Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh for the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) on Wednesday, accusing the Congress of spreading falsehoods about the CAA.

ANI | Updated: 13-03-2024 14:17 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 14:17 IST
BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi lashed out at the Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday, accusing the Congress of spreading falsehoods about the CAA. "The Congress party is creating fear among Muslims and misleading the people. They have Talibani thinking," he said.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader said, "CAA is not against Muslims and does not have any provision to take away their citizenship. The law is to give citizenship to persecuted people from Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain and Parsi communities who came from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that the Citizenship Amendment Act will "grant" citizenship to the citizens of India and "no one should have a problem" with the law.

Replying to a query on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he said, "Let us see in the Lok Sabha elections...She is playing appeasement politics in West Bengal and will have to pay for it." Earlier in the day, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Dilip Ghosh said that there are celebrations in every village of Bengal and people are happy and are thanking PM Modi.

"There are celebrations in every village of Bengal. People had been waiting for it for years. People are happy and are thanking PM Modi. He has honoured their hope," he said. Assam TMC president Ripun Bora criticised the centre over the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the country and called it "unconstitutional and undemocratic."

"CAA is against the interest of the people of Assam. It will completely nullify the Assam accord," he said. On March 11, the Union Home Ministry notified the rules of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), days ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha election schedule.

The CAA rules, introduced by the Narendra Modi government and passed by Parliament in 2019, aim to confer Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants--including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians--who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

