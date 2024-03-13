Dutch politician Wilders ready to forego PM job -NOS

Dutch politician Geert Wilders, whose party won the most seats in a 2023 election, is willing to forego the prime minister job as he seeks to form a viable new government, national broadcaster NOS reported on Wednesday.

The NOS cited political sources in The Hague that Wilders' Freedom Party and three other conservative parties attempting to form a new right wing government are weighing a scenario in which the party leaders would remain in parliament.

