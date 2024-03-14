"We will create history": BJP MP Shankar Lalwani on his candidature from Indore in LS polls

After being picked by the Bharatiya Janata Party as its candidate from Indore for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, MP Shankar Lalwani expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "I want to thank PM Modi and the central and the state leadership for giving me this opportunity again. We will create a history in Indore," he told ANI.

Shankar Lalwani was elected to the 17th Lok Sabha in the 2019 General Elections from Indore. He has been given another chance by the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, the BJP released the second list of Lok Sabha polls on Wednesday, consisting of 72 candidates, including three former Chief Ministers Manohar Lal Khattar, Trivendra Singh Rawat, Basvaraj Bommai as well as four Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Anurag Thakur, and Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi. The BJP has fielded former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for the Karnal Lok Sabha seat. Manohar Lal Khattar had earlier resigned from the position of Haryana Chief Minister on Tuesday.

In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has fielded Vivek 'Bunty' Sahu from the Chhindwara seat where he will face Congress leader Nakul Nath. Shankar Lalwani will contest from Indore. In the second list, the BJP has announced the names of candidates for seven Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat.

In Gujarat, the party has fielded Hashmukhbhai Somabhai Patel from Ahmedabad East, Dhawal Patel from Valsad, Mukeshbhai Chandrakant Dalal from Surat, Ranjanben Dhananjay Bhatt from Vadodara, Nimuben Bambhania from Bhavnagar, Bhikhaji Dudhaji Thakor from Sabarkantha and Jashubhai Bhilubhai Rathwa from Chhota Udaipur. Six names have been announced from Haryana.

Banto Kataria from Ambala, Ashok Tanwar from Sirsa, Chaudhary Dharambir Singh from Bhiwani-Mahendargah, Rao Inderjit Singh Yadav from Gurgaon, and Krishanpal Gurjar from Faridabad. Meanwhile, Congress has so far announced names for 82 Lok Sabha seats. (ANI)

In 2019, the BJP-led National Democratic (NDA) won a total of 303 seats, leaving the grand-old party behind at 52 seats. The Lok Sabha polls are slated to be held in April-May this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)