Indicted US Senator Menendez considers seeking re-election as independent, NBC News reports

Indicted U.S. Senator Bob Menendez is considering running for re-election as an independent, NBC News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The New Jersey Democrat pleaded not guilty on Monday to a new indictment charging him with obstruction of justice, as his corruption trial draws near. Menendez was charged last year with taking bribes from New Jersey businessmen to impede law enforcement probes they faced, and illegally acting as an agent of the Egyptian government. He has previously pleaded not guilty to those charges.

