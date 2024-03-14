Indicted US Senator Menendez considers seeking re-election as independent, NBC News reports
Indicted U.S. Senator Bob Menendez is considering running for re-election as an independent, NBC News reported on Thursday, citing sources. The New Jersey Democrat pleaded not guilty on Monday to a new indictment charging him with obstruction of justice, as his corruption trial draws near. He has previously pleaded not guilty to those charges.
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-03-2024 21:19 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 21:19 IST
- Country:
- United States
Indicted U.S. Senator Bob Menendez is considering running for re-election as an independent, NBC News reported on Thursday, citing sources.
The New Jersey Democrat pleaded not guilty on Monday to a new indictment charging him with obstruction of justice, as his corruption trial draws near. Menendez was charged last year with taking bribes from New Jersey businessmen to impede law enforcement probes they faced, and illegally acting as an agent of the Egyptian government. He has previously pleaded not guilty to those charges.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Democrat
- New Jersey
- Bob Menendez
- NBC News
- Egyptian
- U.S.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US Senate Republicans block Democrats' bill assuring right to IVF
Biden dogged by Democrats' anger over Israel, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds
"INDIA bloc should win so that fascism can be defeated": Stalin calls upon DMK cadre to gear up for "democratic war
Some Democrats turn toward Trump in Texas border city hit by immigration
Progressive US Democrats defend Cuba trip, will seek changes