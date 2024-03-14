Left Menu

BJP leader Anil Antony demands unconditional apology from Anto Antony for statement on Pulwama terror attack

BJP National Spokesperson Anil K Antony demanded an unconditional apology from Congress MP Anto Antony for his statement claiming that the Pulwama terror attack was orchestrated by the Modi government itself.

BJP National Spokesperson Anil K Antony demanded an unconditional apology from Congress MP Anto Antony for his statement claiming that the Pulwama terror attack was orchestrated by the Modi government itself. Anil K Antony said, "I left the Congress a year back as the circumstances were such that an international media was questioning India's sovereignty and integrity and the Congress was backing them, but my consciousness didn't allow that and I resigned. The biggest Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is travelling across the world and making a deliberate attempt to tarnish the image of India. And now, Anto Antony, a senior leader made some comments that insult the soldiers and insulted the memories of 42 soldiers who were martyred that day (in the Pulwama attack)."

This comes after Congress MP Anto Antony claimed that the Pulwama terror attack was orchestrated by the government itself. He said, "BJP demands an unconditional apology otherwise all possible legal action would be taken against him."

Notably, Anto Antony alleged that the government was responsible for the death of 42 jawans in Pulwama. Anil Antony further alleged that Congress along with all INDI alliance members can be summed as a big group who have nothing in common except corruption and communalism.

"They are trying to divide the country based on caste and religion and every action taken is to appease a small minority," he said. He further said that under Schedule 7, sections 17 and 19 the issue of citizenship rests with the Union government.

He further said, "The issue of citizenship rests with the Union govt, other than the Union govt nobody has any say in it. The sole purpose of the CAA is to protect the persecuted minorities of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. All the statements made by the Kerala CM, Tamil Nadu CM and others are just to fool the people." Earlier Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) only "creates division" and would not be implemented in the southern Indian state.

On March 11, the Union Home Ministry notified rules for the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The CAA, introduced by the Narendra Modi government and passed by Parliament in 2019, aims to confer Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants--including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians--who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

