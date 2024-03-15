Left Menu

Russian ambassador to Washington says embassy has received threats over election

"We are getting a great many provocative calls, threats," Russian news agencies quoted Ambassador Anatoly Antonov as saying on state television. "We know that there are plans for anti-Russian acts, around our embassies and consulates, and there will be attempts to gain entry to our embassy.

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2024 06:15 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 06:15 IST
Russian ambassador to Washington says embassy has received threats over election

Russia's ambassador to the United States said on Thursday his embassy had received a number of threats in connection with the Russian presidential election this week. "We are getting a great many provocative calls, threats," Russian news agencies quoted Ambassador Anatoly Antonov as saying on state television.

"We know that there are plans for anti-Russian acts, around our embassies and consulates, and there will be attempts to gain entry to our embassy. Not so much to disrupt the election, because that won't work, but to make things more difficult and just to spoil our mood." Russians cast presidential election ballots for three days starting on Friday, with incumbent Vladimir Putin all but certain to win against three challengers, none of whom has criticised him.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian Digital Development Minister Maksut Shadayev told Tass news agency he expected large-scale hacker attacks on the infrastructure of the voting system during the election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US sanctions drug trafficking leader in fight against Brazil's PCC gang

US sanctions drug trafficking leader in fight against Brazil's PCC gang

 Global
2
French lawmakers approve bill to apply penalties on fast fashion

French lawmakers approve bill to apply penalties on fast fashion

 France
3
US targets Israeli outposts, settlers with sanctions, Treasury website shows

US targets Israeli outposts, settlers with sanctions, Treasury website shows

 United States
4
African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024