"Who believes what he says?": Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan takes jibe at Rahul Gandhi

Maharashtra Minister and BJP leader Girish Mahajan took a dig at Rahul Gandhi's road show in Nashik stating that people do not believe what the Congress leader says. Speaking to ANI, the BJP minister said, "The chairs were empty during his programme in Nashik...Nobody is ready to listen to what he says..."

"Who believes what Rahul Gandhi says? He is in opposition, so he keeps saying something..." Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Nyay Yatra was in Nashik on Thursday. He offered prayers at Trimbakeshwar Temple in Nashik and while addressing the gathering in Nashik, hit out at the BJP-led Centre, accusing it of committing 'financial injustice' to the people of the country.

"How many loans of those who take exams - of Police, of IAS-IPS - has been waived off? Not even a Rupee. How much loan of labourers has been waived off? Not even a Rupee. How much of small shopkeepers? Not even a Rupee. Rs 16 Lakh Crores loan of the richest has been waived off. This is financial injustice. 22 people in India have the same amount of money that is held by 70 crore people of India...This is injustice. We are taking out this Yatra against this," the Congress MP said. The Nyay Yatra entered the state from the district of Nandurbar on March 12. (ANI)

