France's Macron: Europe's security at stake in Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that France and its allies will continue to support Ukraine as long as it takes.

"Europe's security is at stake in Ukraine," Macron said.

Macron was speaking ahead of talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Berlin on Friday on the issue of supporting Ukraine.

