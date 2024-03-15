Left Menu

Senior Advocate Ranji Thomas resigns as Senior Executive Member of SCBA

Senior advocate Thomas has written a letter to SCBA President Aggarwala and tendered his resignation.

ANI | Updated: 15-03-2024 21:25 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 21:25 IST
Senior Advocate Ranji Thomas resigns as Senior Executive Member of SCBA
Senior Advocate Ranji Thomas (Photo/ Ranji Thomas' Linkedin). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Advocate Advocate Ranji Thomas has resigned as Senior Executive Member of the Supreme Court Bar Association in the wake of the ongoing tussle in the association. Thomas also alleged that SCBA President Adish C Aggarwala has made various decisions by himself and written letters to senior authorities without any consent from the association. Senior advocate Thomas has written a letter to SCBA President Aggarwala and tendered his resignation.

He also urged the SCBA Executive Committee to hand over the responsibility of conducting fresh elections to the committee appointed by the Supreme Court. "However, to initiate the same, I hereby tender my resignation from the Executive Committee since I do not want to continue as a helpless member of the present Executive Committee, silently witnessing and becoming a part of it," the senior advocate said.

"I have specifically mentioned various decisions taken by Yourself (Adish Aggarwala) and the Secretary without convening any meeting of the Executive and writing to the Chief Justice and other Judges, organising programs as if they were decisions taken in the Executive Committee, when in fact they were decisions taken without the knowledge and information of the Members of the Executive. The said acts have far-reaching consequences for the existence, accountability, neutrality, dignity and reputation of the Apex Bar of the Country," the letter read. Recently, the Executive Committee of SCBA has distanced itself from a letter written by its president, Adish C Aggarwala, to President Droupadi Murmu on the electoral bond issue. Aggarwala wrote a letter to President Murmu seeking a presidential reference in the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2024, Pepe Coin (PEPE) Close Behind

Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship mishap; South Korea scientists tout 'beef rice' as source of protein for the future and more

Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship...

 Global
3
BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Reckitt unit hit with $60 million verdict in Enfamil baby formula case in Illinois and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024