Left Menu

Bihar cabinet expansion: CM Nitish Kumar inducts 21 new ministers

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday expanded his cabinet by including 21 ministers. With this, the total number of ministers in Bihar increased to 30 including the CM.

ANI | Updated: 15-03-2024 23:49 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 23:49 IST
Bihar cabinet expansion: CM Nitish Kumar inducts 21 new ministers
With this, total number of ministers in Bihar increased to 30 including the CM. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday expanded his cabinet by including 21 ministers. With this, the total number of ministers in Bihar increased to 30 including the CM. The swearing-in ceremony of the newly inducted ministers took place in Patna where Governor Rajendra Arlekar administered the oath to MLAs. Of the total 21 ministers inducted on Friday, 12 were from the BJP and the remaining nine were from JD (U).

From the BJP, the newly inducted ministers are Renu Devi, Mangal Pandey, Neeraj Kumar Babloo, Nitish Mishra, Nitin Nabin, Janak Ram, Kedar Gupta, Dilip Jaiswal, Krishnanandan Paswan, Santosh Kumar Singh, Surendra Mehta, and Hari Sahni. From the JD (U), the ministers include Ashok Choudhary, Leshi Singh, Madan Sahni, Maheshwar Hazari, Sheila Kumari Mandal, Sunil Kumar, Jayant Raj, Zama Khan, and Ratnesh Sada.

After taking oath as a minister in the Bihar cabinet, BJP's Mangal Pandey said, "I have received the opportunity to become a minister for the third time. I express gratitude to PM Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, and state leadership for this opportunity. I understand these responsibilities... Earlier too, I worked honestly... NDA will win all 40 seats." The Bihar cabinet expansion comes amid the ongoing seat-sharing talks between BJP and JD (U) for the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls. It is noteworthy that, with the support of the BJP, Nitish Kumar took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar on January 28.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, in a significant political development, all 11 candidates for the Bihar Legislative Council election, including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, were declared elected unopposed to the state Legislative Council. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2024, Pepe Coin (PEPE) Close Behind

Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship mishap; South Korea scientists tout 'beef rice' as source of protein for the future and more

Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship...

 Global
3
BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Reckitt unit hit with $60 million verdict in Enfamil baby formula case in Illinois and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024