"Couldn't have put it better": KTR shares Chandrababu Naidu's 2019 post after Kavitha's arrest

Following the arrest of his sister K Kavitha by the Enforcement Directorate, Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leader KTR recalled Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu comments in 2019 in which he condemned the misuse of investigative agencies to silence the opposition. Recently, Naidu announced that he will fight the ensuing Lok Sabha elections with the BJP-led NDA, along with the Jana Sena Party.

KT Rama Rao shared the 2019 social media post of the TDP's chief and said "Couldn't have put it better than Chandrababu Naidu Garu below." Naidu had in his 2019 post on X, condemned the misuse of CBI and ED to silence the opposition leaders just before the then Lok Sabha elections.

"The misuse of institutions like the CBI and ED to victimise the opposition leaders and their family members just before the general elections in 2019 is deeply disturbing and shows how low the BJP can stoop for political vendetta. What's questionable is the timing of these attacks. Why now?" Naidu said in his 2019 post. Meanwhile, Kavitha, the daughter of BRS founder and former Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, was arrested on Friday after a day-long questioning followed by a raid at her Hyderabad residence in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case.

The BRS leader would be produced before a special court in Delhi today, possibly in the afternoon. Terming the arrest of Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC K Kavitha "illegal and undemocratic", BRS leader Harish Rao accused the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress of conspiring together to demoralise the BRS party and KCR.

Kavitha's lawyer, P Mohith Rao also termed the arrest of the BRS leader "illegal" and said that they will go to the available steps in the law. The action comes almost two months after the ED issued a summons to the 45-year-old BRS MLC

She was questioned thrice in this case last year, with the central agency recording her statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). (ANI)

